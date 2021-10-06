Target Is Selling a Disney Princess Ornament Countdown Calendar & It’s Bound to Sell Out

It’s almost the most wonderful time of year again! While you’re making your list and checking it twice, give your little elf a magical tool to countdown to Christmas Day: The Hallmark Disney Princess Countdown Calendar Christmas Tree Ornament Kit.

The Hallmark Disney Princess Countdown Calendar is a cute way to get little Disney fans amped for the holiday. It comes with a countdown calendar kit and 12 mini princess ornaments (measuring 1.5 inches tall) that depict classic heroes like Cinderella, Snow White, Pocahontas, Moana, Mulan, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, Rapunzel from Tangled, Merida from Brave, Jasmine from Aladdin, and Arielle from The Little Mermaid. Hang a new character on the tabletop Christmas tree every morning or night during the twelve days of Christmas.

Made of heavy-duty card stock paper, the 6.3″ x 11″ x 5.5″ tree is the perfect size for a kid’s nightstand or kitchen table. And it’s a useful way to teach your child to count instead of asking, “When is Christmas” every five minutes.

For other Disney-themed gift ideas, also check out these princess versions of classic board games like Uno, Candy Land, Guess Who? and Pretty Pretty Princess.