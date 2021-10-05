You may have Halloween on the brain right now but, beware, the winter holidays are right around the corner! Don’t panic though — we’re here to help you get through the holidays one step at a time, and honestly, it never hurts to get started on that every-growing holiday to-do list a little early so that when December rolls around you can enjoy the season and relax…in fantastic holiday pajamas!

Yep, it’s holiday PJs time and we are so ready. Whether you like your holiday pajamas full-on festive or prefer a more low-key pattern for your loungewear, everyone’s favorite store, Target (duh!), has holiday pajamas for the whole family. Get ready for some perfect Insta snaps in one of these adorable sets for everyone in your crew, big and little alike!

Holiday Plaid Flannel Matching Family Pajamas Collection – Wondershop White

Go traditional with these green, red, and white plaid flannel pajamas. From the toddler nightgown to a cozy two-piece set, these pajamas were made for drinking hot cocoa or egg nog by the fire on Christmas Eve!

Holiday Gnomes Matching Family Pajamas Collection – Wondershop Navy

Gnomes, vans, and Christmas trees decorate these not-totally-traditional pajamas — and won’t your little gnomes look adorable in them?! The baby footed pajama is especially sweet!

Holiday Dino Matching Family Pajamas Collection – Wondershop Red

Add a little extra fun to the holiday season for those dino-loving kids (or grownups!) with these comfy dinosaur pajamas. Featuring dinos and Christmas trees, these super soft pajamas will please the whole family.

Holiday Buffalo Check Matching Family Pajamas Collection – Wondershop Red

If you prefer a more low-key approach to your holiday sleepwear, consider coordinating your holiday look in red and black buffalo check. These classic flannels are the perfect PJs for holiday card photos and just lounging around. And the best thing? You can wear them well into March and no one will look at you funny!

