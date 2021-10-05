Jennifer Love Hewitt Just Gave Us the Sweetest Glimpse of New Baby Aidan James

Jennifer Love Hewitt is living in a real-life party of five these days. The 9-1-1 star gave birth to her third child, son Aidan James, one month ago and today we finally got to see him — well, at least some of him!

The Party of Five alum shared a sweet snap of baby Aidan to her Insta Stories and we’re kind of obsessed with his outfit. Aidan appears to be snuggled up close with Hewitt in the photo, spotlighting his adorable firetruck-themed pajamas. “This is so cute,” she captioned the pic. “Aidan is ready to support the 118 tonight on 911onFox.” She also tagged kid’s clothier Posh Peanut in the caption.

Instagram/Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Hewitt and her husband Brian Hallisay met in 2011 on the set of NBC’s Love Bites and married two years later, just before the birth of their daughter Autumn, now 7. The couple also shares 6-year-old son Atticus James.

Hewitt revealed her pregnancy news in May, and announced Adian’s birth last month in a touching Instagram announcement. The photo was up close and personal with her belly, which had been adorned with stickers that read “Almost cooked,” “9 months,” and “It’s a boy.”

“Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital,” the I know What You Did Last Summer actor wrote. “My belly was a big hit. ‘It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.’ It was my greatest honor to go and collect you, Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting.”

