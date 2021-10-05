This Play-Doh Advent Calendar Is Perfect for Holiday Fun — & It’s On Sale at Amazon

Advent calendars are a super fun way to get your kids psyched for Christmas. Every day feels special when little ones open a new window to see what surprise is inside. And if you have a little sculptor on your hands, have we got the Advent calendar for you!

This new Play-Doh Advent Calendar is filled with stamps, molds, and tools — everything your little one will need to design a ton of holiday-themed creations. Behind each window is a new Play-Doh surprise; from molds to a Santa hat and more, they’ll have a ball trying a new Play-Doh every day on the way to Christmas. And you’ll love the fact that it’s currently on sale on Amazon. Regularly $45.79, you can get it right now for $39.99.

Beyond 24 days of fun Play-Doh tools and accessories, the Advent calendar also comes with a playmat and five cans of Play-Doh in all the necessary Christmas colors.

Play-Doh is a great open-ended toy that fosters creativity and imagination in kids of all ages, and this Advent calendar will help keep your kids busy while you tackle your holiday to-do list — which is definitely a win-win situation! And if you ask us, $39.99 is a small price to pay for a month of creativity and excitement for your kids and a little bit of quiet time each day for yourself. The holidays are always a hectic time, so go ahead and check this off your to-do list and order early — it’s bound to sell out fast!