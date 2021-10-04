George Clooney Spent the Pandemic ‘Teaching Pranks’ to His Twin Children, Says Amal

George Clooney’s twins learned some pragmatic skills during the pandemic, like how to pull off an epic prank.

During the premiere of the film The Tender Bar, the actor-director and his attorney wife Amal Clooney revealed that their time in quarantine was well-spent: George, a classic jokester, was busy teaching their son Alexander and daughter Ella, the art of the trick.

“It was fine. You just feel so bad for the world and all of that, you know?” George told Entertainment Tonight. “But our kids are 4 and they were two and a half when it started so you know, they weren’t missing out on much out in the world.” He added, “So, you know, I didn’t have to teach them trigonometry at home.”

Amal remarked, “He’s mainly teaching pranks for the time being. But we’ll see if it develops” earning a defensive reply from her husband. “Well, I think those can really pay off over time.”

The couple, who have been married since September 27, 2014, even celebrated the birth of their twins with a sarcastic announcement which read, “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

It’s not really surprising that George wants his kids inherit his sense of humor, given he is famous for pranking his buddies. As Sandra Bullock recalled on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2013, George once tricked her into jumping in a pool at a dinner party by pretending that it was a group event. “I went to the bathroom and came out and there was George and someone else with just their pants on going, ‘We’re gonna go in the pool,’ and I was like, ‘Really?'” she explained. “And so I held their hands and on the count of three, and in slow motion I see Nicole Kidman with a stack of towels … and I jump, and they let go, and I go in the pool.”

“The sad part was I wore this cute little lace dress that I paid a lot of money for, and as I got out, it started disintegrating,” said Bullock, who vowed that the Gravity actor would “get it one day.”

Other tales: while filming Ocean’s Eleven, George blocked co-star Julia Robert from exiting her trailer door by lining the area with potted plants and on the set of The Ides of March, George pulled a below-the-belt joke. “He will come up to you and tell you something very serious … and then he’ll walk away and you realize your pants are wet,” Ryan Gosling told Extra. “He’s had like an Evian spray bottle. He’s been spraying your crotch the whole time.”

With George’s humorous history, it sounds like Ella and Alexander may have to amp up their game — can George handle the double trouble?

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.