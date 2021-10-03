Parenting is a beautiful thing, but you know what’s not? Shaming others for how they parent. It’s not a new concept, for sure, but one of the latest celebrity parents to talk about being trolled by the parenting police is Tarek El Moussa, who opened up recently about how he handles dad-shamers.

Simply put, El Moussa says he doesn’t believe in responding to dad-shamers. In an interview with US Magazine, he explained, “I would just block them. It’s so funny. Different platforms have different personalities. They make fun of you on TikTok. ‘[You have] really big ears. You’re so ugly and old. I’m like, ‘Aw, thanks.’”

It seems El Moussa loves everything about being a father and obviously adores his kids. In the same interview, he talked about his daddy-daughter and father-son days. “Taylor loves this, like, fancy steakhouse restaurant. So we go there, we get dressed up. She wears a dress. I wear a suit. I get her flowers. She gets an expensive filet.” He added, “Bray, we’ll go down to Boomers, we’ll drive the little cars, we’ll play video games. We have a ton of fun.”

El Moussa frequently posts about his children on his Instagram, with the newest post being a video of Taylor giving Brayden his first sour candy. And it’s honestly hysterical.

El Moussa is currently engaged to Heather Rae Young, but shares his two children, Taylor and Brayden, with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

Trolls may never go away, but we think El Moussa knows the perfect tool for not letting them get to him.

