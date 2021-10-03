Ashley Graham’s Latest Naked Pregnancy Photo Is Self-Care Goals

Ashley Graham’s newest set of Instagram photos has us craving a self-care weekend of our own. On Oct. 2, Graham posted a series of photos, simply captioned, “a couple of things i did, a couple of places I went, a couple of people I love.” The photos were all the pinnacle of self-care, and we loved every image more and more.

The first photo is a naked selfie of her growing baby bump, which everyone is most excited about. Next, she posts a fun, chic manicure with black french tips, followed by a Facetime screenshot, a relaxing photo of her lounging on the bed, and an adorable snapshot of her son looking at a Woolly Mammoth exhibit.

And as if it couldn’t get cuter, she posts a video of her iconic, devilish laugh with her loved ones, a spa photo of her rocking cherry-printed Crocs, a delicious breakfast, a museum snapshot, and finally ending on a photo of some Health-Ade Pink Lady Apple Kombucha.

Graham has been quite open in the past about pretty much everything in her life, from her pregnancy, changing body, and mental health. And we love everything about that.

Earlier this year, back in July, Graham announced that she was pregnant again for the second time with her husband, Justin Ervin, on a stunning Instagram post.

On September 30, she announced that they are expecting twins, with a sweet, raw video of them hearing the news. And as you can imagine, everyone else was just as shocked and excited.

We can’t wait for the couple’s little babies to be welcomed into the world — and to keep seeing more of Graham’s confident, self-care-centered selfies.

