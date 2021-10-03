If you haven’t had baby fever in a while, get ready for this. We’ve loved seeing Bindi Irwin’s motherhood journey the past few months, but this latest picture is by far our favorite to date.

On Oct. 2, Irwin uploaded a heartwarming photo of her husband, Chandler Powell, and their daughter, Grace Warrior, to her Instagram. But the reason people are swooning over this photo is because of Grace’s unbelievably adorable face — and her tiny little tongue sticking out.

She captioned the photo with a simple, “Favourite photo,” and honestly we agree. She tagged Powell’s account, to which he lovingly responded, “We love you so much.”

Fans are freaking out over the photo, with comments saying things like “She is just the cutest” and “The TONGUE.”

Back in 2020, the two married in a private ceremony, and after one year of wedded bliss, they announced that they were expecting. Then in March 2021, on the same day as their first wedding anniversary, their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, was born. And now we’re blessed with the cutest of cute baby photos.

Back when they announced her birth, they posted to Instagram how and why they chose their baby’s unique name. “Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad [Steve Irwin] and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.”

While Irwin took a short break from posting to her Instagram, we’ve been happy to see every adorable family photo she posts, and lately, she’s kept them coming. We’ve been graced with yet another adorable Grace photo, and we can’t just get enough.

