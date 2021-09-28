Kylie Jenner’s New Baby Line, Kylie Baby, Is Finally Here!

Kylie Jenner’s baby line is finally live on the Kylie Baby website and we’re here for all of it.

The beauty mogul who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott (the two already share 3-year-old Stormi), started developing the line in 2018, Jenner explained in a press release shared with SheKnows, while striving to find safe skincare products for her daughter. “…It’s been so hard to keep this a secret. I’m so happy it’s finally here!”

Related story Meghan Markle’s Favorite Flattering Jeans Are Up to 40% Off Off at Nordstrom & Selling Out Fast

Jenner added, “…Kylie Baby was my way of creating products that I could develop from the ground up to be exactly what I wanted for my babies, so that you can have our tried and tested formula favorites for yours. Bath time has always been our special time together and my favorite part of the day, it’s so amazing for us to now have these products that she helped me create, to make our bath time even more special. I’m so proud of what I have created for Stormi and for all of you to use on your babies.”

According to the press release, the line is “pediatrician-tested, hypoallergenic, tear free, vegan, paraben, sulfate, & silicone free, fragrance free, gluten free, and cruelty free.”

Below, check out four products from the line you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Gentle Shampoo

Image: Kylie Baby.

Kylie Baby’s Gentle Shampoo ($17) is a sulfate-free foamy wash that’s gentle enough for tender baby scalps.

Kylie Baby Gentle Shampoo $17 Buy now Sign Up

Kylie Baby Gentle Conditioner/Kylie Baby Kylie Baby

Kylie Baby Gentle Conditioner ($17) makes tiny strands easier to brush and even enhances curls.

Kylie Baby Gentle Conditioner $17 Buy now Sign Up

Kylie Baby Bubble Bath/Kylie Baby Kylie Baby

Kylie Baby Bubble Bath ($17) is mild enough to fill the tub, notes the brand, for squeaky clean kiddos.

Kylie Baby Bubble Bath $17 Buy now Sign Up

Kylie Baby Moisturizing Lotion/Kylie Baby Kylie Baby

Kylie Baby Moisturizing Lotion ($17) contains avocado oil and sunflower seed oil, gentle enough for sensitive skin baby skin.

Kylie Baby Moisturizing Lotion $17 Buy now Sign Up

These are some of the reality-TV alumnae we love to follow as they tackle motherhood.