Ashley Tisdale Shares Tearful Bathtub Selfie: ‘Motherhood Can Be Hard’

Ashley Tisdale’s teary bathtub selfie is an affirmation that motherhood can be hard.

The Suite Life of Zach and Cody alum opened up on her Instagram Stories this week (a post that’s now deleted) with a selfie taken in the bathtub with wet hair and mascara-streaked cheeks. “I wanted to share this because I think it’s important to show the parts we don’t share that often,” she captioned the image. “I cried in the tub because the journey of motherhood can be hard. For someone who struggles with mental health, there are days I don’t feel great because I don’t recognize my body. I’m still healing and occasionally will sneeze and pee at the same time (TMI I know guys, but it’s the truth), which then makes me realize how much my body has changed.”

In March, Tisdale gave birth to daughter Jupiter Iris, whom she shares with her husband Christopher French.

Tisdale wrote that being out in public with her child amid the pandemic increased her anxiety. “I always feel like I could be doing better,” she added. “And I‘m still trying to figure out the balance of work-life and mom life.”

The new mom shared the importance of giving herself a break. “So I cried and I allowed myself to cry because it’s not always easy. I’m not perfect and that’s OK,” she wrote. “But I’m doing my best and that’s all I can do.”

Tisdale’s has been refreshingly raw about motherhood, revealing in June that she struggled to accept her new body in light of social media. “There are so many models and influencers that I’ve compared my own personal journey in ‘bouncing back’ to,” Tisdale wrote on her blog Frenshe. “And then, I’m like wait they just had a baby and they look like that??”

Noting that every mother has a different experience, Tisdale called for an end to toxic self-talk. “Thoughts like ‘you’re not good enough, you could look better’ have to stop!” she wrote adding, “The bottom line: be kind to yourself and fill yourself up with love.”

