Amazon Has a Disney Princess Pop-Up Advent Calendar for Pre-Order — & It’s Already On Sale

You may be digging out your boxes of fall or Halloween decorations and enjoying a pumpkin spice latte, but it’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas! If the idea of Christmas prep before Thanksgiving gives you the shakes, well, we get it, but this year more than ever, it’s smart to start thinking ahead — and Disney and Amazon have you covered in the early planning department. The online retailer has a Disney Princess Pop-Up Advent Calendar that you can pre-order now, and in addition to getting a jump on your holiday shopping, you can also save money, because it’s already on sale, too!

Looks, kids love a good Advent calendar. There’s nothing more exciting for your little (and not so little!) ones than opening those doors every day, seeing what’s waiting for them, and knowing they’re one day closer to Christmas! And now you can get a jump on the holiday season with the perfect Advent calendar to get your kids excited about Christmas — and check one thing off your holiday to-do list — with this amazing Disney Princess Pop-Up Advent Calendar. Featuring all your favorite princesses, this Advent calendar will definitely get your Disney princess fans excited for the countdown to Christmas to begin.

When the cover is opened a pop-up Christmas tree is sure to earn some smiles, but the surprise in each of the compartments is where the real joy is. Each day of the calendar features a collectible princess-themed ornament that’s the perfect size for the pop-up tree. Your kids will be all smiles as they hang Tiana’s water lily, Cinderella’s glass slipper, or Rapunzel’s frying pan on their very own tree.

The calendar also comes with a 28-page softcover book full of facts and trivia about the Princesses and their ornaments.

And the best part? It’s already on sale! Yep! Right now you can pre-order it for delivery in late October for 10% off the normal price of $40.00.

