Ashley Graham Is Getting Super Comfy In These Maternity Clothes

Pregnancy is indisputably more taxing when you’re carrying twins so comfortable clothing is a must. And Ashley Graham, who last week revealed that she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting twin boys, is making that crystal clear.

The model, who gave birth to son Isaac in January 2020, has been rocking snuggly looks from maternity brand Hatch: Earlier this month while poking fun at her dyslexia diagnosis on TikTok, she wore a $358 soft gray Marlow Cardigan, then covered her bare stomach with the brand’s $12 Belly Mask. And in August 2020, during a family tropical vacation, Graham posed for pics wearing The Skin to Skin Bra ($38) and The High Tuck Brief $28 (both in color “Anise”).

“Wear undies outside,” she captioned a related post on Instagram, in which she lounged on a patch of grass.

Graham hasn’t gone into detail as to how she’s feeling but some people experience pregnancy in new ways the second time around. According to BabyCenter, it’s not uncommon to be more tired or feel the baby kick earlier in the pregnancy, and while labor could be quicker, it could also take longer to recover from childbirth. While twin pregnancies may require specialized care, states the Mayo Clinic, due to potential complications such as gestational diabetes or high blood pressure.

Before learning that she was going to be a twin mama, Graham noted that her pregnancy felt “so different” compared to her first. “I think that the best thing I did was find a mommy community and when I’m pregnant, I find other pregnant people to just call and ask [questions] because this pregnancy is so different from the last and different symptoms, different feelings,” she told People in August.

However, it’s likely that Graham will stay just as busy this time — she just signed on as a global ambassador to underwear brand Knix and recently returned from a tropical vacation to celebrate her 11th wedding anniversary, during which she shared photos of her her nude form. “Uh oh,” Graham captioned her post. “She’s naked again.”

