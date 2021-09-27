The Rock Gives Daughter Tiana ‘The Best Mani In Town’ In Sweet New Photo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made the most of National Daughter Day this weekend by pampering his youngest daughter, 3-year-old Tiana.

“She knows who to come to for the best mani in town!” the affectionate dad captioned an Instagram photo snapped in the girl’s pink bedroom, featuring him meticulously painting her fingernails. “At least these calloused dinosaur hands are good for something.”

In addition to Tiana, the Red Notice star shares 5-year-old daughter Jasmine with wife Lauren Hashian, and daughter Simone, 20, with ex-wife Dany Garcia. The Rock’s tribute reflected his pride for being a “girl dad.” As he wrote on Instagram in February, “I’m surrounded by estrogen and wouldn’t have it any other way, and man I hope she never gets tired of holding these big ol’ dinosaur hands, though I suspect one day she will,” he wrote of his bond with Tiana, calling the women in his life “the great equalizers.”

The wrestler-turned-actor is one of many stars who paid tribute to National Daughters Day, to celebrate the experience of raising girls, along with Kelly Ripa, Gabrielle Union, and Kim Kardashian. National Sons Day fell on August 11.

However, The Rock doesn’t need an observance to chronicle all the reasons he loves fatherhood, whether it’s his continued efforts to prove to Tiana that he voiced the character Maui in the 2016 Disney film Moana, celebrating Simone’s success as a professional WWE athlete, or even laughing his way through a failed potty break.

