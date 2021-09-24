Playmobil Has the Cutest Advent Calendars — Including Santa’s Workshop!

The elves behind the scenes at Playmobil have been busy making more fun advent calendars to delight kiddos this holiday season! Behind each of the little doors is a gift, from figures and animals to vehicles and accessories, providing children of all ages with 24 days of entertainment leading up to Christmas. Once all of the surprises have been discovered, the box folds open into a backdrop to complete the scene — it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

New to the Playmobil Advent Calendar collection this year is Santa’s Workshop, a super-cute design that will get everyone in the family in the holiday spirit starting right away on Dec. 1. Of course, Playmobil has many other fun options, including a Royal Picnic, a Back to the Future set, a Horse Farm, and a Christmas Ball.

Check out three of our favorite Playmobil advent calendars and add them to your cart now before the holiday season sneaks up on you. It’s closer than you think!

Playmobil Advent Calendar – Santa’s Workshop

Playmobil.

With four figures, a sleigh, a workbench, a reindeer, and tons of toys, as your child opens each door on this Advent calendar they can help Santa load up his sleigh and finally deliver the toys on Christmas Eve! The set even includes a tiny bike and an electric lantern (battery included.) Recommended for ages 4 to 10.

Santa's Workshop $49.99 on Amazon.com

Playmobil Advent Calendar – Royal Picnic

Playmobil.

Invite your child to a picnic in the castle garden with this royal advent calendar. With four figures, a horse, a swan, a picnic basket, and more, your kid can set up for a magical boat ride down the lake and a horseback ride as well as a festive picnic. Recommended for ages 4 and up.

Royal Picnic $24.99 on Amazon.com

Playmobil Advent Calendar – Back to the Future

Playmobil.

Great Scott! This movie-inspired advent calendar sets the scene for Marty McFly and Doc Brown’s adventure with seven figures, a guitar, the Twin Pines Mall sign, a hazmat suit, plutonium, a skateboard, and tons of other accessories behind each of the 24 doors. Kids will open the set to reveal the historic clock tower and then keep on discovering everything they’ll need to travel back to the future. Recommended for ages 5 and up.

Back to The Future Advent Calendar $34.99 on Amazon.com

