We’re finally getting more Sparkella! Channing Tatum announced the follow-up to his runaway success children’s book, The One and Only Sparkella today and we are thrilled. The sequel is titled The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the author brandishes the colorful cover. “I can’t really use the quarantine as an excuse this time,” he wrote. “I guess, the little girl in me just really likes writing #Sparkella books for my inspiration Evie. I hope you all like this next one too.”

While the first book (published in May) explored how the title character and her dad navigate anxiety, the father of 8-year-old Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, wanted the second installment to focus on handling disappointment. “I thought it would be really nice to experience something with the dad and Sparkella that was really about when Sparkella has plans, and the plan is now not going at all how she wanted it to go, and it is now failing,” the Magic Mike star explained to People. “It’s about changing your perspective when things have not gone how you have wanted them to, how do you adapt, how do you change? Maybe the way you wanted things to be could be even better?”

In August 2020, Tatum announced the first book with an Instagram photo featuring the him wearing a paint smock and fairy wings while reading to an arrangement of stuffed animals. “Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine,” read his caption. “I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7-year-old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.” The book went on to become a New York Times and Publisher’s Weekly bestseller.

The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan is available for preorder on Amazon and will be on sale May 3, 2022.

