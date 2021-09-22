Meghan Trainor Felt ‘Unsexy’ After Giving Birth: ‘I’m Covered in Scars and Stretch Marks’

Meghan Trainor says she felt “unsexy” after giving birth to son Riley — postpartum women might empathize — making romance with husband Daryl Sabara a “struggle.”

On Wednesday, the “No Excuses” singer opened up to People about how welcoming her 6-month-old son Riley with the Spy Kids actor dampened her body image. “I’m covered in scars and stretch marks in new places I didn’t know stretch marks could be,” she told the outlet. “There’s things that aren’t going to go away ever, and I have to learn to love that.”

And Trainor’s self-perception leaked into her sex life. “I started to feel unsexy immediately. Even with my husband, the love of my life, who worships the ground I step on, who loves my body — I was like, ‘I’m not feeling it, man,'” she added. “It took me a couple of weeks and therapy sessions to be like, how do I get back in the mindset of: ‘My husband loves me, and I’m hot, and everything’s okay?'”

Body positivity is dear to the Grammy winner, whose 2014 song “All About That Bass” is an ode to physical diversity, a challenging sentiment for Trainor to embrace, even when writing the lyrics. “It’s terrifying, saying to the entire world, ‘Hey, I’m a little curvy and I’m in love with it, I’m fine with it!’ when I really was not 100 percent fine with it while writing the song,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2015. “It was more of a song that I wish I was hearing on the radio to help me with my insecurities.”

But Trainor is committed to spreading self-appreciation, even pulling the music video for her song Me Too after viewing a clip of her body she claimed was digitally altered. “My waist is not that teeny,” she told fans in a video that year. “I had a bomb waist. I don’t know why they didn’t like my waist. I didn’t approve that video and it went out for the world, so I’m embarrassed.”

Still, like the majority of new moms, Trainor needed time after giving birth to feel like herself again. According to the Mayo Clinic, doctors typically recommend that new moms wait anywhere between four and six weeks to have sex to allow their bodies to heal. But there’s no yardstick for when women feel emotionally ready amid the postpartum exhaustion of infant care, hormone swings, and physical healing.

Treating herself kindly is what helped Trainor get back on track. “The spark didn’t leave, but the spark has struggled,” she told People, adding that sex is now “a surprise — it’s not scheduled — and that really brought back our spark.”

