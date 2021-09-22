Ayesha & Stephen Curry Renewed Their Wedding Vows In a Sweet Ceremony That Included Their 3 Kids  

Ayesha and Stephen Curry renewed their wedding vows in a beautiful ceremony — and it was officiated by their eldest daughter.

On Tuesday, the cookbook author shared an Instagram photo of the outdoor ceremony with her NBA star husband in front of a floral altar and flanked by their three children: daughter Riley, 9, who officiated, daughter Ryan, 6, and son Canon, 3. The youngest kids had the honor of walking their mom down the aisle.

“A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony,” Ayesha, who wore a Valentino wedding gown, captioned the image. “He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting. Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard.” She added, “It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30.”

The couple wed 10 years ago at a Charlotte, North Carolina church — the same location where they met as teenagers during a youth event. “We were just kids,” Ayesha told People in December. “He was the cute boy at church that all of the girls were obsessed with, so I made a generalization that maybe he wasn’t for me.” However, the memory was a bit fuzzy for Stephen who joked, “I don’t remember the exact first day I saw her. There was no wind blowing in her face with a backlight.”

The pair eventually reunited in Los Angeles, where Stephen was attending the ESPY awards and Ayesha was carving out a modeling career. After a three-year courtship, the pair tied the knot, soon welcoming Riley, their “borderline honeymoon baby” with Ryan following in 2015 and Canon in 2018. According to Ayesha, Stephen’s fatherhood prowess makes him a better husband.

“He’s very patient,” she told Shop TODAY with Jill Martin. “Can’t multitask for anything, but is so patient in knowing that and so good with the kids,” adding, “It’s such a turn-on to see. Probably so inappropriate, but it is. It’s refreshing to see that.”