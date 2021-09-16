Kim Kardashian is dishing about her children’s personalities from “princess” Chicago to “goth” North and “tech whiz” Saint.

The reality star opened up in an upcoming episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a clip of which was aired Thursday. And she didn’t hold back when describing life with the four kids she shares with husband Kanye West: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. From the sound of it, the children’s personalities are dramatically different.

“She is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup,” Kim said of Chicago. “All my kids are so different. North is like, goth — she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl.”

Kardashian’s sons, Psalm and Saint, seem to have carved out their own identities as well. “Saint is like, video game, tech wiz—like, amazing,” the SKIMS founder explained. “And Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and Cars. Like, every kid is so different. But Chi-Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl — that’s her.”

However, with a big family there is always conflict particularly with the eldest Kardashian-West, who needs her alone time. “They definitely give me a hard time,” said the makeup mogul. “North, I thought she was gonna grow out of this like, ‘I want to be an only child’ phase,” she said. “She hasn’t. It’s a struggle, even to go to school. There’ll be times when she’s like, ‘I’m not riding in the car with my brother.’ So morning drop-off has to be a fun thing, and luckily, so many of our friends and cousins, they all live in the same neighborhood, so I’m the carpool mom.”

With so many kids on her route, Kardashian occasionally has to divide her little passengers into two cars. “…And I have to separate the kids,” she said, because [North] wants her own music, she wants her own vibe, she wants to sing with her [friends]. So I have to trade off. It’s always a thing — bribes.”

Whatever works!

