There’s a New Version of the Cult-Favorite Fridababy Snotsucker — Just in Time for Cold Season

Even if you don’t fear the more graphic side of parenting (such as unclogging a baby’s congested nose), you’re likely familiar with the Nosefrida. It’s that love-it-or-hate it baby-care staple that almost everyone has an opinion on. Meaning, it’s either the best invention ever or you refuse to go near it, much less with your mouth. The device requires a caregiver to place their mouth on a tube (the other end of which is placed in a baby’s nostril) and suck out their mucus which is stored in a tube.

Well, if you aren’t as intrepid as your peers, there’s good news. Parent company Fridababy just introduced a no-mouth-required snotsucker: the Fridababy Electric NoseFrida.

Technically, it’s called a nasal aspirator and it’s a must-buy for parents who hesitate to use mouth suction to clear up clogged nasal passages. The Electric NoseFrida comes with multiple suction levels depending on the stuffiness of the nose in question and has a fun light to distract little brains while nose are being cleared of their contents. With a push of a button, kids will be relieved of congestion in seconds.

This gag-reflex saving gadget also comes in two different sizes — one for infants and one for toddlers — so no nose will be left stuffy. Check it out on Amazon and add it to your arsenal of baby care essentials.

