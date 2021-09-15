Amazon Toys We Love List Features Classic Toys & New Finds Perfect for the Holidays

It’s hard to believe that it’s barely three months until the holidays — and shipping is likely to be delayed again this year, so it’s really two months for holiday shopping purposes. Time flew by so quickly this year, and now that we’re heading into autumn, we’re sure you’re trying to figure out what to buy the little ones you love this holiday season. Holiday shopping can be so overwhelming. Fortunately, Amazon is here to help. The etailer just released their Toys We Love List for 2021 — and it’s full of highly-rated finds, new products and total classics.

The 2021 Amazon Toys We Love List is the company’s longest list yet! Not only are the year’s most anticipated toys included on this list but also family-friendly products with prices you’ll find exclusively at Amazon. You can search by age group and the type of toy you’re searching for by using the filters at the top of the page. It’ll streamline your gift search.

While perusing this list, you’ll find that you can get the latest, inspiring iteration of Barbie, Magna Tiles for your little builders and even nostalgic toys that have been around since your childhood — like Lincoln Logs. Because the list is so long, we highlighted a few of our favorites below. But if you want to see the full list, you can click here.

And if you want to get a jump on more holiday shopping prep, whether you’re on the hunt for cookbooks or advent calendars, we’re here to help you out and make this stressful season as easy as possible.

Barbie Fast Cast Clinic Playset

Is there a doctor in the house? With this Barbie Fast Cast Clinic Playset, your child will be heading to medical school in no time! Well, maybe not for a good number of years. But this Barbie set will surely inspire your child to ask more questions, get curious about medicine, and play with Barbie and friends as the beloved doll treats any patient who needs a cast, X-ray, or even some crutches. At only $49.99, this is the perfect gift to inspire the next generation of doctors!

Lincoln Logs 100th Anniversary Tin

Talk about a blast from the past — Lincoln Logs is celebrating their 100th anniversary this year and commemorating the occasion with a 111-piece Lincoln Logs set. This gift is perfect for kids ages 3 and up, and gives them the opportunity to enjoy one of America’s favorite toys. Build a cabin in the woods, a two-story house or whatever their heart desires. At just $49.99, this American-made product is an absolute must-have that all generations can enjoy.

Magna-Tiles 100-Piece Clear Colors Set

Speaking of building, this Magna-Tiles 100-Piece Clear Colors Set will add a pop of color for your future little architect to fawn over. Also perfect for ages 3 and up, this magnetic tile set brings math, science and creativity together. Each shape features a base measurement of roughly 3 in., which means that there’s plenty of space to create. Your child’s imagination will surely run free with this play set, for $119.99.

Little Tikes T-Ball Set

Although we’ll be well into winter by the time they open up this gift, the Little Tike T-Ball Set will be the perfect gift to encourage your kids to get outside and play ball. This T-ball set is perfect for little ones ages 1-6, and stands at just 12 x 11 x 22 inches. It’s currently Amazon’s #1 Best Seller, so you better scoop this one up before it’s gone. Better yet? It’s only $26.34! Talk about a home run!

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Cookie Baking Playset

Finally, let your child consider the sweeter things in life with this adorable and fun Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Cookie Baking Playset. Ideal for children 3 years old and up, this Play-Doh set comes with a toy mixer, rolling pin and all the tools your child needs to make a complete Play-Doh smörgåsbord. With 15 containers of Play-Doh, this incredible gift will keep your tiny baker busy for hours on end. Now, when we can put it our order? The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Cookie Baking Playset is currently on sale for 20 percent off, but hurry and get yours now — we don’t know how long this deal will last!

