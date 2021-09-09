Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Is Every Honest Kid as She Mocks Mom for Talking ‘Different’

Kids are deadly honest, which is commendable and a little embarrassing. And Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is no different, calling out her famous mom for talking “different” to her social media followers than she might at home. Yikes.

“Why do you talk different?” the 8-year-old daughter of Kardashian and Kanye West asked in the reality star’s latest Instagram Stories, during which she opened makeup products.

“Why do I talk different for what?” responded Kardashian.

“For your videos,” answered North.

“For my videos I’m the same human being. I don’t talk different — how do I talk different?” Kardashian protested, then addressed North and her 9-year-old cousin Penelope, both of whom were testing out makeup products on pieces of fruit. “…Guys, do you think I talk different when I’m talking about contour?”

“Yeah,” agreed Penelope.

North then imitated her mom in a dramatic tone: “Guys, so today I’m got these…bronzers…”

North is clearly not afraid to keep her mother in line — in 2019, when the girl met her idol JoJo Siwa, she informed the pop star, “My mom says you scream a lot.” A smiling Kim responded, “I did not say that. I said you need to scream a lot like JoJo. You need to keep your volume up like her.” Pointing to North, Siwa told the makeup mogul, “She is exposing you right now.”

And in May, when Kardashian filmed herself gushing over the contents of a package sent to her by Olivia Rodrigo ahead of the singer’s new album Sour, North kept her mom accountable. “Cant wait for her album. You guys know I love [the song] ‘Driver’s License,'” Kardashian said in the recording. North said, “You never listen to it” to which her giggling mom answered, “Yes, I do. I listen to it all the time” adding that she “can’t wait” for the album (which had already dropped by then).

Kardashian then enlisted the support of her 5-year-old son Saint. “Stop, North,” she said. “Saint, don’t we listen to it all the time in the car? Yes. Can you say that louder for the people to hear?”

However, it seems as though Kardashian has a sense of humor about North’s shade — on Thursday, she shared a screenshot of a news article reporting on the latest incident, with a crying emoji.

