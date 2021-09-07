These Genius Potty Time Advent Calendars Will Make Potty Training a Breeze — & You Can Get Them at HSN

Potty training is not for the faint of heart. No matter how old your child is or how well you’ve prepared for this mission to teach your little one how to go use the toilet, it rarely goes as smoothly as you hope. Some children catch on quickly, while others are slow-going with this new, big-kid adjustment. And that’s okay — because there’s no right time or age for potty training to happen. But if your kiddo seems like they’re ready to take on potty training, we’ve found a great tool to help make the process more fun: these genius potty training advent calendars, which are available — and on sale — at HSN now!

These award-winning potty training games by Lil Advents combine a potty training motivation chart with advent calendar-style surprises to encourage your little potty training tyke to, well, go potty! They receive progress stickers for each successful deposit and there are hidden, themed wood blocks for successful deposits as prizes. For nighttime potty training, parents can award little ones who stay dry through the night.

Your kiddo will be motivated to make those deposits every day and after they achieve 30 successful deposits, you can award them with their sticker of completion badge to proudly wear for everyone to see!

Unicorn Friends

LIL ADVENTS.

If your little one loves magical unicorns, this is the potty training game for them. Besides colorful unicorns, they’ll find other cute animals including kitty cats, bunnies, koalas, and deer.

Dinosaurs

LIL ADVENTS.

These little dinosaurs have smiles on their faces — maybe because they just know that your kiddo will be doing great during their potty training game!

Farm Animals

LIL ADVENTS.

Your toddler may be at the stage where they’re mimicking animal sounds like “mooo,” “quack, quack,” and “oink, oink,” — so they’ll surely be excited about this farm animal potty training game.

Busy Vehicles

LIL ADVENTS.

These cars and trucks have big eyes and smiling faces that will have your child enthusiastic for potty training time. They’ll find a fire truck, police car, school bus, and so many more busy vehicles.

