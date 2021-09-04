This Super Mario Advent Calendar Is a Must-Have for Your Video Gamer & Exclusively on Amazon

Believe it or not, Christmas is only a few months away. (Yes, that just freaked us out a little, too!) When it comes to the holiday season, we don’t like to mess around and we’re always making sure we get our Christmas shopping done early. From home decor to festive cookbooks to advent calendars, we’ve got you covered for all the must-have items ahead of the holiday. The latest item we’re running to buy? This Super Mario Advent Calendar, which is available exclusively on Amazon. Welcome Princess Peach, Yoshi, Toad, and more into your home as the ideal holiday gift for any gamer.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

SUPER MARIO Nintendo Advent Calendar Christmas Holiday Calendar

Image: Amazon.

Packed with 24 days’ worth of fun surprises, the Super Mario Advent Calendar lets your child explore the Mushroom Kingdom. Count down the days to Christmas by revealing a new figure or accessory each day.

SUPER MARIO Nintendo Advent Calendar $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The best part of the calendar is once you open them all you have a stunning collection of Super Mario toys that your kids can actually play with. At $49.99, this find comes out to be a bit pricier than other options, but based on the perfect 5-star reviews, we think this might just prove to be worth every penny.

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

