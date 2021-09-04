Bindi Irwin Pays Tribute to Daughter Grace’s ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ On 15th Anniversary of Steve Irwin’s Death

It’s been 15 years since Steve Irwin tragically passed away, and the Crocodile Hunter’s daughter, Bindi Irwin, is paying tribute to her late dad by introducing her daughter Grace Warrior — whose name is also an ode to the Wildlife Warrior — to her grandfather on-screen. In a heartwarming Instagram post, Bindi wrote a sentimental caption alongside a carousel of photos. Warning: you will get emotional.

“This sweetheart has been watching her ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ on the projector at our camp here on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve,” Bindi began her Instagram caption alongside a carousel of two photos: one of baby Grace adorably smiling and another of young Bindi and Steve. “She lights up when she sees him on screen. I wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl.”

The mama continued, “It’s been 15 years since he passed away. I hold on to the thought that he’s her guardian angel now, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace Warrior. ❤️.” If you got choked up reading that, you’re certainly not alone. Also, it’s impossible to not notice the resemblance between Grace and her mother.

Steve Irwin heartbreakingly died back in 2006 when a stingray barb pierced his heart. Since then, his family has worked to continue his legacy as animal conservationists and wildlife experts.

It is so special that Bindi is able to introduce her daughter to all of the wonderful qualities and talents that her “Grandpa Crocodile” had. Steve Irwin is known for many things, namely being dubbed the Crocodile Hunter, but more importantly, he was regarded as a loving father and husband.

