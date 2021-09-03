Serena Williams Worries She’ll Be ‘Fired’ By Daughter Olympia During Hilarious Piano Lesson

Serena Williams is learning a musical skill from her daughter Olympia: Playing the piano!

On Thursday, the Olympic tennis champ opened her music lessons to the public alongside teacher Olympia, the 4-year-old daughter Williams shares with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. “OK, we did that, now we have to do this guy,” the girl tells her mother in a TikTok video of them sitting on a piano bench in what appears to be the family’s Miami home.

But Williams struggles to follow along, apologizing a few times when she fumbles on the keys. “Are you going to fire me?” she asks her daughter, who doesn’t respond.

“I teach her tennis… She teaches me piano…” Williams captured her video. The athlete has been giving her daughter tennis lessons, which involve warm-up stretches, twirling on the court, and running around — videos and photos of which Williams shares on her (and Olympia‘s) social media accounts.

This week was a momentous one for Olympia, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday. Ohanian paid tribute to his little girl’s big day with an Instagram photo of her posing by a mango tree. “This is 4,” Ohanian captioned his photo.

The father and daughter also enjoy their own bonding time earlier this week, as Ohanian filmed himself getting beautified by the little girl, who brushed his long hair on a bed. “You’re going to make me beautiful?” he asked in the video. “Maybe,” she responded.

Well, it’s clear who runs the show in this household!

