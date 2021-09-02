This Adorable Baby Yoda Advent Calendar Is Available on Amazon for $7 & It’s Going Fast

Advent calendars are back in the biggest way this holiday season, so we’re betting that this delicious offering is sure to be a hit with Star Wars fans. Counting down the days until the holidays will be that much sweeter for you and your family with this baby Yoda advent calendar that’s filled with delicious milk chocolate! This Mandalorian “The Child” Candy Filled 2021 Christmas Advent Calendar is on Amazon now and just $7.50. Get it before it sells out!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This sweet treat is made by the folks at Galerie Candy (see last year’s offering above) and their baby Yoda hot cocoa bomb sold out very quickly, so you may want to get one (or two, maybe three) Mandalorian “The Child” advent calendars in advance of the holiday rush. They’re on Amazon for just $7.50. This little calendar features 24 doors for each advent with a milk chocolate candy embossed with the words Star Wars inside. On the other side, there’s a Star Wars themed maze for fun playtime.

Disney/Galerie Candy.

Mandalorian "The Child" Candy Filled 2021 Christmas Advent Calendar $7.50 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

If your kiddos are super Star Wars fans, why not host a Star Wars-themed holiday party and hand these advent calendars out to the kiddos as a snack during a movie night? Or you could surprise them with this advent calendar treat as a stocking stuffer. We also also suggest shopping these other Star Wars-themed toys on Amazon for kids.

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

