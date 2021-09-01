Bindi Irwin’s New Family Photo Includes Some Inspiration From Winnie the Pooh

Bindi Irwin shared appreciation for her family in a new photo embellished with a quote from a favorite Disney character: Winnie the Pooh.

“Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart,” the conservationist and daughter of the late Steve Irwin captioned the image that features her and her 5-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, along with Bindi’s husband, Chandler Powell, brother Robert Irwin, and mom Terri Irwin. Strikingly missing was family patriarch Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin, who died in 2006.

Bindi has quoted the fictitious bear on social media before, including last year when she captioned a family photo: “If you live to be a hundred, I hope I live to be a hundred minus one day, so that I never have to live a day without you” and another image: “Any day spent with you is my favorite day. So, today is my new favorite day.”

As an Irwin, Grace was born to love the outdoors — she recently embarked on her first camping trip, as seen in another recent photo Bindi posted of her smiling girl. “Camping Level: Expert,” she wrote.

Also on Wednesday, Powell shared that Grace is already pulling her own weight in the family business in Australia. “Grace Warrior teaching me how to wrangle an owl on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve,” he wrote on Instagram of photos of him holding his daughter. “Our girl is a Wildlife Warrior for sure!”

Grace was also named, in part, for her late grandfather, as Bindi explained on Instagram after her birth: “Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.