Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Daughter Olympia Gives Dad the Beauty Treatment in Sweet New Video

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter Olympia knows a lot about style (check out her appearances in mom’s makeup tutorials and her penchant for Disney princess dresses). But can she make her dad look beautiful, too? Apparently, that’s a big maybe!

The 3-year-old went to work on her Reddit co-founder father in a new Instagram video shot by her tennis pro mom. “Olympia, what are you doing?” Ohanian asks in the footage while lying in bed with his toddler. “Um, brushing your hair,” she answers.

“You’re going to make me beautiful?” he says, to which she answers: “Maybe. Maybe!”

The entrepreneur captioned his video (which has more than 202,000 views and counting), “Y’all kept bugging me about my hair, so I finally got a new stylist. Notice how @olympiaohanian didn’t answer my question?? ‘MAYBE.'” Fans suggested improvements to Ohanian’s look, such as ribbons and barrettes and manicures and pedicures, however, most loved the “beautiful and adorable” dad-daughter bonding.

The doting father made sure to tag Olympia’s own parent-managed Instagram page (where she has 628,000 followers) which holds countless photos and videos depicting her playing tennis, swimming, traveling, and her favorite toy doll, which has become a bit of an online sensation.

And while dad may love his beauty treatments, mom seems focused on Olympia’s budding tennis career, having gifted the little girl a tiny racquet and coached her on the court. Although, the four-time gold medalist did hesitate to introduce her daughter to the sport during the pandemic. “Honestly, we started because it’s a socially safe sport, and when COVID happened, it was like, we’re just in the house with a 3-year-old, what do we do?” Williams told People in April. “There was only one answer, to my dismay.”

However, the mama couldn’t help but acknowledge the gains of pandemic downtime. “We’ve definitely been able to spend more time together and I love spending every minute with her,” she told the outlet. “It’s so cool.”

