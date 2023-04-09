Ashley Graham Got Her Iconic Pregnancy Glow From This $9 Rose Spray Shoppers Call ‘A Dry Skin Must-Have’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We know that you’ve probably heard all about the “pregnancy glow.” Expectant parents often get that endearing compliment, but now there’s a product that will help you look radiant during any day of your pregnancy — and Ashley Graham loves it! The model and advocate took to her Instagram recently and gushed over Revlon’s PhotoReady Rose Glow Mist Face Primer, and it’s available on Amazon right now for just $9!

“You might think this is a pregnancy glow, but it’s allll [Revlon],” Graham began the caption to her video post. In the clip, the soon-to-be second-time mom spritzed and sprayed the luxurious mist over her clean face and even her bare baby bump! “Been obsessed with this rose glow mist since before it even launched,” she continued. “It keeps my skin hydrated, locks in all that moisture & leaves my pregnant belly looking dewy & feeling soft.”

Graham has clearly been loving this product — and for good reason! The Revlon PhotoReady Rose Glow Mist Face Primer offers hydration for your skin that lasts up to 24 hours. Plus, it helps makeup glide on effortlessly, acting as a smoothing foundation to your already beautiful skin. And it ensures that makeup will last longer, giving your skin that dewy glow.

Image: Amazon

Amazon.

Revlon PhotoReady Rose Glow Mist Face Primer $9.39, originally $16.09 on Amazon.com Buy now

As the summer comes to a close, now is the perfect time to invest in this glowing spray. Keep your natural skin looking bright and hydrated or ensure that your makeup will glide on with ease. Either way, you deserve a glow-up, so what are you waiting for?!

Now, Graham isn’t the only person to adore this spray, because shoppers can’t get enough of it!

Related story Ashley Graham Is a Multi-Tasking Mama in These Bikini Bump Photos

One shopper said it’s a “dry skin must-have,” saying, “What a unique product! I use it alone on my skin for a subtle glow and hydration or under makeup as a primer. It’s very nice in these cold winter months! Highly recommend.”

Another shopper added it’s great for mature skin too, saying, “This is a amazing product, since I started using this I get so many compliments, I’m 74 years old and I was shocked the first time I used I used it!!! Try it I promise you want regret it.”

Before you go, click here to see this gallery of pregnancy-safe skincare products.