Ashley Graham Gets Her Pregnancy Glow From This Drugstore Mist & It’s Just $11 on Amazon

We know that you’ve probably heard all about the “pregnancy glow.” Expectant parents often get that endearing compliment, but now there’s a product that will help you look radiant during any day of your pregnancy — and Ashley Graham loves it! The model and advocate took to her Instagram recently and gushed over Revlon’s PhotoReady Rose Glow Mist Face Primer, and it’s available on Amazon right now for just $11!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“You might think this is a pregnancy glow, but it’s allll [Revlon],” Graham began the caption to her video post. In the clip, the soon-to-be second-time mom spritzed and sprayed the luxurious mist over her clean face and even her bare baby bump! “Been obsessed with this rose glow mist since before it even launched,” she continued. “It keeps my skin hydrated, locks in all that moisture & leaves my pregnant belly looking dewy & feeling soft.”

Graham has clearly been loving this product — and for good reason! The Revlon PhotoReady Rose Glow Mist Face Primer offers hydration for your skin that lasts up to 24 hours. Plus, it helps makeup glide on effortlessly, acting as a smoothing foundation to your already beautiful skin. And it ensures that makeup will last longer, giving your skin that dewy glow.

As the summer comes to a close, now is the perfect time to invest in this glowing spray. Keep your natural skin looking bright and hydrated or ensure that your makeup will glide on with ease. Either way, you deserve a glow-up, so what are you waiting for?!

