Funko’s New Disney Holiday Collection Is Under $15 & The Ultimate Stocking Stuffer for Kids

Now that summer is essentially over, it feels like the holidays are just around the corner. We’ve already been making our shopping list for all our winter must-haves. Everything from cookbooks to advent calendars have been added to our list and checked twice (or maybe three or four times). Now, we’re on to stocking suffers, and Funko Pop! has the cutest holiday-themed collection of Disney characters available for preorder on Amazon right now!

These Funko Pop! figures are perfectly sized for stocking stuffers. Measuring barely 4 inches in height and nearing 3 inches wide, they’ll slide right into a stocking and your little one will anxiously await to find the cute collectable hiding inside. These Funko Pop! characters include favorites from Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and more.

See some of our favorite picks below, and don’t miss out on Funko Pop!’s Grinch game and the BTS collection for your K-pop fan. Please note: a few of these items might be delayed due to shipping constraints.

Tigger Holiday Funko Pop! — $13.99

Bounce into the holidays with all of the fun-loving spirit of Tigger! This rambunctious character gets a fun, festive spin. Tigger sports a Santa hat and carries a few presents — including a pot of honey. (Wonder who that is for?) This adorable little Funko Pop! figure will surely put a smile on any child’s face.

Donald Duck Holiday Funko Pop! — $8.99

Who’s that getting tangled in the holiday lights? Why, it’s Donald Duck, of course! This adorable little Funk Pop! figure comes decked out to deck the halls with a strings of bright lights, a festive red and green sweater, and even a Santa hat. Don’t forget to add this Donald Duck Funko Pop! to your list before you check it twice.

Note: This item may not be released until January 5, 2022.

Funko Pop! Disney: Holiday 2021 - Donald Duck $8.99 on Amazon.com

Daisy Duck Holiday Funko Pop! — $10.99

Who would Donald Duck be without his sweet Daisy? You can add this Daisy Duck Funko Pop! collectable to your shopping cart, too! Daisy is totally dressed up for the 2021 holidays. Just check out her boots, red and white coat, and cute little hat and muff. She’ll be the perfect surprise for your little one this holiday season.

Note: This item may not be released until January 5, 2022.

Funko Pop! Disney: Holiday 2021 - Daisy Duck $10.99 on Amazon.com

Eeyore Holiday Funko Pop! — $8.99

Finally, if you’re thinking about adding Tigger as one of you stocking stuffers this holiday season, then you’ll definitely want to add sweet Eeyore, too! This Eeyore Funk Pop! is way too cute to pass up. The usually glum character does his best to get into the holidays spirit by donning a Santa hat and holding his letter to Old Saint Nick: “Dear Santa, I’ve been not as bad as some,” the letter reads. Though it’s well worth noting Eeyore also thought he was “good, better than most” at one point too! Maybe you feel like your kid can take a note or two from this letter. Either way, it’s well worth the $8.99 price to nab it now!

Note: This item may not be released until January 5, 2022.

Funko Pop! Disney: Holiday 2021 - Eeyore $8.99 on Amazon.com

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

