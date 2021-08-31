Funko Pop!’s ‘Merry Grinchmas!’ Game Is Just $20 & Will Be Your Favorite New Family Holiday Tradition

What do you get when you combine the creativity of Funko Pop! and mix it with one grumpy (but lovable) Grinch and the town of Whoville? You get this very Grinchy Funko Pop Dr. Seuss: Merry Grinchmas! Game. We know that the Grinch is always aggravated during Christmastime when his neighbors in Whoville celebrate the holidays with a bang. So, just in time for the holidays, you and your family can bring this Dr. Seuss classic to the game table on the night before Christmas. It’s available to preorder on Amazon now, and it’s just $20.

Gift one of these to the kid or game collector in your life— it’s a present that is pretty much guaranteed to please. You’ll play together with the whole family — up to 6 players to collect presents and score goals. The Grinch moves around a beautifully illustrated Whoville game board to make the Whos’ holiday dreams come true before the Grinch steals them away. Collect more points than the Grinch by the time Whos start singing to win! The game set includes a fabric bag for the pieces and a sculpted Grinch mover. This game is ideal for ages 6 and up. Take a peek below—it’s sure to become your new favorite holiday tradition as a family.

Note that it currently says it won’t ship until Christmas eve due to predicted shipping delays, but hopefully, there’s a Christmas miracle and you can get it a bit sooner.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Funko.

Funko Pop! Dr. Seuss: Merry Grinchmas! Game $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Funko Pop! Dr. Seuss: Merry Grinchmas! Game is available now for pre-order and it’ll be delivered by Amazon on December 24, just in time to play during your Christmas Eve festivities. Just don’t sleep on these fun Funko Pop! toys — because they’re sure to go fast. Order it now!

