Ashley Graham delivered a stunning nude Instagram photo and it’s the content we need to get our week going!

“Uh oh she’s naked again,” the supermodel captioned her latest photo, which depicted her wearing nothing against a tropical backdrop, her arm covering her breasts. Graham is expecting baby number two (she and husband Justin Ervin are parents to 19-month-old Isaac), which she announced via a stunning July photo shoot.

Graham’s latest post follows a trail of sexy vacation shots: She recently rocked an orange bikini with the caption “My heart and belly are FULL” and a cloud-print mini dress over a matching string bikini and Crocs.

The model mama recently opened up about how pregnancy changes the body and mind. “I think being in control when you’re pregnant, it just gets thrown out the window,” she told People this month. “And I learned that the hard way when I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, ‘Oh, if you breastfeed you’re going to lose all the weight.'” Graham added, “And I had a few honest women tell me you will never feel the same. So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven’t felt the same.”

Before you go, click here for all the celebrities who welcomed babies in 2021.