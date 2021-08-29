One of our favorite things to do around the holiday is gather the whole family together and watch Christmas movies. Everyone has their favorite. Some love Miracle on 34th Street, others love A Christmas Story. If Home Alone is your favorite holiday classic, you may just love what we found on Amazon. Advent Calendars are a fun way to engage your little ones in the Christmas season and guess what? There is a Home Alone Advent Calendar available on Amazon for preorder now.

This advent calendar is on preorder for $35.99. Although that may seem a little pricey, The calendar comes with a pop up tree and 24 mini ornaments to decorate the tree. We love how this calendar is totally centered around the tree, and all the ornaments are inspired by iconic aspects of the film (and yes, even Harry’s golden tooth is an ornament). It also claims to be durable enough to last for many years, meaning you could make this calendar an annual tradition in your household!

Overall, we’re always looking for fun ways to enjoy the holidays in new ways, adding an advent calendar themed around your favorite holiday movie is an awesome way to get the whole family engaged. Don’t worry, if Home Alone isn’t your favorite Christmas film and you’re more of an Elf fan, there’s even an advent calendar for that too.

