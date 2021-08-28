Costco is Now Selling Marvel and “Star Wars” LEGO Advent Calendars

Look, Christmas may not be here yet, but if you enjoy the season as much as we do, then you’ve probably already started your holiday shopping. Finding gifts for kids can be pretty overwhelming. Advent Calendars are awesome gifts for any young person in your life because its basically 24 gifts in 1. What child wouldn’t love that? There are so many different themed advent calendars on the market, everything from fidget toys to even slime. However, if you’ve got any Marvel or “Star Wars” lover, then you should run to your local Costco to get your hands on these LEGO advent calendars.

The popular instagram account @CostcoHotFinds shared the calendars and they look pretty cool. Not only do they have 7 mini figures and a bunch of other accessories, but also the box itself doubles as a backdrop for all of the toys. Costco is only selling it for $29.99, however it typically retails for $39.99, making this price a total steal. If you don’t have a Costco Membership, no need to worry. The “Star Wars” calendar is available on Amazon, however it’ll cost you a quite a bit more at $67.99.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar $67.99 on Amazon.com

Overall, if you want to wow your kids this year during the Christmas season, consider picking one of these up…especially if they love superheros or “Star Wars”. It could be a fun activity for your kids to open a new surprise every day leading up to the big holiday. We have a feeling it could become a fun tradition to try a different one out every year with your family.