Catherine Zeta-Jones Shared an Adorable Throwback Video of Daughter Carys as She Heads Off to College

It’s the start of a new school year, which means that students won’t only be heading back to the classroom — some will be on their way to campus. It’s not just college students who will be making a major life adjustment when they start this new chapter of their lives, though. Many parents will become “empty-nesters,” including actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. The Oscar winner’s daughter, Carys, is heading off to her first year of college, and Zeta-Jones couldn’t help but commemorate the milestone occasion by sharing a sweet throwback video of Carys from when she was just a little girl.

In the video, a young Carys — whom Zeta-Jones shares with husband Michael Douglas — introduced herself to the camera and shared pictures she “took” of “arctic babies.” With her missing teeth super apparent, Carys talked about and showed photos of a tiger, fox, polar bears, and more. She narrated the entire clip and it was honestly the cutest thing to grace our Instagram feeds in a long time.

Along with the video, Zeta-Jones added a touching caption. “My daughter Carys prepares for college!!! Very cute alert!! The road to higher education begins on the bathroom floor, with limited teeth, (thus the lisp) and a passion for books. Carys is packing her bags and I am looking at old videos don’t tell her I posted this,” Zeta-Jones wrote.

It’s honestly so sweet to see the actress and mom share something so touching and personal with her longtime fans and Instagram followers. So many parents are likely going through the exact same wave of emotions that Zeta-Jones is experiencing. And with her latest post, she’s proving to parents everywhere that they are most certainly not alone.

