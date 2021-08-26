Meghan Trainor is just like all of us embarrassing moms — she’s sharing the sweetest (and potentially cringe-worthy) photoshoot with baby Riley.

“I’ve become a baby photographer….he’s gonna kill me when he’s a teenager hahaha but COME ONNNN,” Trainor wrote on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a slideshow of the 6-month-old son she shares with actor Daryl Sabara. In the pics, Riley sits in a heart-shaped container with a bear-ear bonnet, in a basket, and smiles while lying on a wooly blue rug.

Riley is already a mainstay on his mom’s social media account, making adorable appearances on Father’s Day and Mother’s Day and in other videos with his popular parents. “Yes, this is a baby Riley photography page now,” the “Me Too” singer captioned a March slideshow of the tot lying on the tiniest leather couch and accessorized with costume props.

And thankfully for Trainor, motherhood appears smooth after Riley’s “rocky” Cesarean birth. “It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” Trainor told TODAY Parents in June. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying.” According to Jennifer Meyers, a certified nurse-midwife and Mayo Clinic spokesperson, babies typically cry from the moment they are born as they take their first breaths of air outside the womb. The absence of cries can, but doesn’t always, signal problems such as lack of breathing. “Certain birthing environments, such as water births, might result in a baby who is very mellow and not crying, yet is still breathing normally,” Meyers tells SheKnows.

In Trainor’s case, Riley was given a feeding tube in the intensive-care unit, where he stayed for five days. “I got to see him for one second before they took him away,” the singer told the outlet. “That was probably the worst part. It was definitely a rough start.”

Since then, the happy family has settled in at home, and Trainor has shared many of Riley’s milestones with fans, like his bottle-feeding schedule as he transitioned from breastfeeding and those memorable first babbles and smiles. Keep ’em coming!

