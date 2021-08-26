Erin Andrews Opens Up About 7th IVF Round: ‘I Am Not Ashamed’

And she’s found solidarity in her openness. “It can sometimes be embarrassing when you are in the waiting room and they say your name out loud. It makes me think, ‘I want this to be quiet, I don’t want people to know, but I don’t care anymore! It sucks, but I am right there with all these other women in the waiting room. It’s a team that no one wants to be a part of. We’re all going through this and having a tough time. It can be so isolating, but in reality, we are all there together.”

Andrews also expressed the emotional toll of IVF treatments, which don’t always work the first time. In 2016, research published in JAMA found that while people often stop trying after three or four cycles, it could be advantageous to continue — while the live-birth rate for the study subjects’ first try was 29.5 percent, the balance tipped to 65 percent by the sixth go-around, although there were distinctions depending on whether the woman used her own eggs and her age.

“You feel like shit. You feel bloated and hormonal for a week and a half,” she wrote. “You could go through this whole experience and get absolutely nothing out of it — that’s the crazy part. It’s a ton of money, it’s a ton of time, it’s a ton of mental and physical anguish. And more times than not, they’re unsuccessful.”

Those circumstances could depict why infertility remains a closed-door subject in our society. “Because maybe we feel as if this is something we have to do, and we don’t want to jinx it,'” she mused. “On the other hand, we can also feel like we’re a failure as females or to our partners. But we are all warriors for going through this! The fertility clinic can sometimes be so full, it’s heartbreaking, but we really aren’t alone here. You never know who else is going through this; it could be another co-worker or the person making your coffee every day. There are more people than you think.”

“Why am I keeping this such a secret when this is just a part of our lives?” she wrote. “Instead of feeling ashamed, we need to give ourselves more love. It freaking sucks, because it can seem like it’s such a lonely thing. There are so many of us going through this though, and it’s just not talked about.”