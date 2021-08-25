How Colin Jost’s ‘SNL’ Career Is Preparing Him for Fatherhood With Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are braving son Cosmo’s newborn days with humor — what else can they do?

“His quick wit will help them through sleepless nights and any other issues that arise with a baby,” a source told People of the Saturday Night Live star. “Being able to laugh together is a great marital asset. Having great communication helps when this added layer of responsibility enters their lives. They are happy. And now is a good time to get used to their new lifestyle.”

The source added, “Each has a great sense of humor which will help with the added duties and stress of a newborn.”

Last week the couple, who wed in October, welcomed their first child together only one day after Jost shared that the Black Widow star was pregnant, sparking online pandemonium. Now, it appears as though Jost’s humor is a proven asset to their growing family (Johansson shares a 7-year-old daughter named Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac).

Most parents understand the exhaustion, mood swings, and on-call duties of caring for a newborn. At face value, there’s nothing funny about sleepless nights, however, couples who find humor in challenging situations can lighten their stress, boost immunity and mood, and may even feel less physical pain, according to the Mayo Clinic. A 2016 study also associated humor with lower mortality rates in relation to cardiovascular disease and infection for women and infection for men. “The findings indicate that sense of humor is a health-protecting cognitive coping resource,” wrote the study authors.

“I often tell patients to make space for playfulness — a drive that we share with all mammals,” psychotherapist Bethany Marshall tells SheKnows. “Humor is important for human development and a coping skill. And it’s hard to raise a baby without it.”

That’s for sure. When you’re a parent, the ability to find the humor in any situation is pretty much a must — remember when Ashley Graham changed son Isaac’s diaper on the floor of Staples (“Sh*t just got real!” she wrote on Instagram. “First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!)? And kids crashing their celebrity parents’ interviews will never fail to amuse. And Cosmo? With two hilarious parents, he will surely inherit a funny bone.

