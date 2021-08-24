Ashley Graham Is a Multi-Tasking Mama in These Bikini Bump Photos

She may be on vacation celebrating her wedding anniversary, but pregnant Ashley Graham is still working it.

“Mama means business,” the supermodel captioned new photos of herself on Instagram, wearing a red patterned string bikini and talking on the phone while holding her 19-month-old son, Isaac. Graham has been sharing snaps of her tropical vacation amid her wedding anniversary with Justin Ervin. “I have loved you immensely for 11 years. And I’ll love for 100 more. You are my forever….” Graham captioned an Instagram post to kick off their holiday.

In other photos, the model poses in bikinis, the first of which was hot-pink (“Sun-kissed glow meets pregnancy glow,” she explained in a caption) then, tangerine-colored. “These tan lines are gonna be crazy,” she wrote. Clearly, Graham has an impressive collection of bikinis — and we love seeing her show off her bump in each one.

Graham announced her pregnancy last month with a beautiful portrait posted to Instagram, reflecting on a year “full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories.” Later, she opened up to Entertainment Tonight about carrying baby number two. “I’m exhausted. I’m running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things,” she said, adding that she scaled back on pregnancy-supply prep. “I’m just not going to overthink it.”

Isaac, who this week demonstrated his swimming skills, is also apparently acclimating to his pending position in the family slowly. As Graham recently told People, “I don’t think he understands the concept of being a ‘big brother.’ He knows that there’s a baby in the belly. Because I say, ‘Where’s the baby?’ And then he points and then wants to kiss it.”

Awww… so sweet!