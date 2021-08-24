Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Amazon’s Selling $20 Fidget Toy Advent Calendars & Your Kid’s Holiday Won’t Be Complete Without Them

We’re thinking a few months into the future here, but it’s always a good idea to get a head start on holiday shopping. And when it comes to those smaller holiday gifts that you can buy ahead and keep on hand to give to friends, family and neighbors, advent calendars are big this year. They’re basically a fun way to mark the days until Christmas arrives with small games and toy surprises. Right now, there are so many different advent calendars on the market, that it can be overwhelming to find the perfect one for your child. What we’ve found though is an advent calendar that’ll be enjoyable for the whole family. Amazon is selling an awesome fidget toy advent calendar that’s under $20, so if they’ve been obsessed with fidget toys, they need this. Besides having a fun countdown aspect, each day you’ll get a small fidget toy that will help with stress relief, motor skills and other hands-on activities that are just fun!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If your little one won’t put down their silicone popping toy, just wait until they unwrap this next-level advent calendar. There are multiple options to choose from, ranging from this one above to ones with fun little gadgets and gizmos, like the one below. You can check out all the cool options here.

Advent Calendar 2021 Christmas Countdown Calenda $15.99 on Amazon.com
Fidget Toy Advent Calendar $14.99 on Amazon.com

This calendar above is full of some awesome surprises. There’s a squeeze beans toy to promote circulation in the hands and fingers, it’s good for passing time, too. The fidget advent calendar set also includes a mini Rubik’s Cube-type toy, miniature stretchy figurines, and many other creativity-promoting objects. Every day will be a surprise and a stimulating yet relaxing experience! We have a feeling your kids will have a blast with these fidget toys, and so will you. Each advent calendar comes with 24 items and because of their size, it’s recommended for children over the age of 3.

We still can’t believe it’s only $14.99 for this advent calendar that provides fun goodies with a bit of stress relief. It’s the perfect combination!

Advent calendars are selling out fast, so get it while you can!

