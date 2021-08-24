Your Kid Will Love This ‘Elf’ Advent Calendar That Includes the Cutest Collectibles Inspired by the Movie

Look, we get it, Halloween hasn’t even happened yet, but if you’re even close to as Christmas obsessed as we are, then you’re probably also anxiously awaiting all the holiday gifts and decor. We think it’s never too early to start getting into the holiday spirit and what better way to do it than by starting your shopping a little early. In many households, there is one movie that never ceases to have everyone laughing on the couch…”Elf.” If your family loves it as much as we do, we have a feeling you’ll enjoy this latest find. Advent calendars are a festive way to keep your little ones full of Christmas anticipation, and in our eyes, this “Elf” inspired advent calendar is just too cute to pass up.

The “Elf” advent calendar comes with 24 surprises, from movie character figurines to decorative trees—we think it’ll totally bring some Christmas cheer to the whole family. We’ve also got a feeling your children will enjoy building their own “Elf” inspired community with Buddy and his friends. It’s available for purchase at Target for $38.99, making it a total steal.

Our favorite part? It’s also available for purchase on Amazon…at the exact same price. The figurines look so cute and we love that the box doubles as a nice backdrop for the toys.

Overall, if you’ve got any “Elf” or advent calendar lovers, we think this is definitely worth the price. Imagine just how fun it would be waking up every day in December and unboxing the next toy with your kids. Seeing their smiles is priceless…which is why we’ve already added it to our carts. Hurry, advent calendars are selling out fast!

