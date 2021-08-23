Halsey Just Shared Another Unfiltered Breastfeeding Photo: ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

Halsey is sharing another breastfeeding photo — this time in full glam — from the foreground of working parenthood.

“Welcome to the jungle,” the hitmaker wrote in a Sunday Instagram post depicting she and baby Ender, who wears a leopard-print onesie while nursing. The newborn, whom Halsey shares with boyfriend Alev Aydin, has made appearances in several of the singer’s social media posts since being born last month, each time looking cuter than before.

Earlier this month, during World Breastfeeding Week (which was Aug. 1 to Aug. 7), Halsey shared a breastfeeding snap while sitting in a field with Ender (“We arrived just in time!” read the Instagram post, referring to the proximity of the baby’s birthday to the annual observance). And in a birth announcement, Halsey Instagrammed a black-and-white photo of the baby’s first moments. “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” they wrote. (Halsey’s pronouns are “she” and “they.”)

And last week, the singer posted a picture of their postpartum stretch marks writing, “Well….this is what it look like” with an image of Aydin snuggling the infant. Halsey has not shared the baby’s sex.

In January, the singer posted a pregnancy announcement via Instagram, with a portrait in which they wore a pair of unbuttoned jeans and a colorful bikini top. “Surprise!” read the caption, which included a rainbow emoji to likely symbolize a “rainbow baby,” a successful birth that follows pregnancy loss. In 2016, Halsey told Rolling Stone that she has experienced miscarriage and separately opened up about having endometriosis, an uncomfortable condition that is associated with infertility.

