Brooke Shields got emotional sending her “unique and extraordinary” daughter Rowan off to college in an Instagram post that would make any parent teary-eyed.

The most recent post from the mom, who shares daughters Rowan Francis, 18, and Grier, 15, with husband Chris Henchy, features a slideshow of the family at Rowan’s school, the name of which is unknown. In the first photo, Shields is seated as Rowan hugs her mom in what appears to be a college dorm room. “My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings,” wrote Shields. “I love you so. We are so proud of you. This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!” Awww!

In other footage, Shields captured the family of four and the lush grounds of the school. However, the last slide really got us — the drive back home, minus Rowan, and a very emotional Shields. We feel you, mama!

Obviously, Shields is very close with her girls — just take a look at her Instagram account where she’s shared some special moments this summer: Rowan falling asleep on Shields’ lap while riding a boat and Shields and Rowan showing off their matching ladybug tattoos. And in June, the mom and both her daughters posed in gingham Aerie swimwear and the photos from their beach day are so sweet.

Shields has credited her daughters with giving her the confidence to embrace her body at 55. “I was wearing those big bathing suits that had as much fabric as possible. My daughters were like, ‘Mom, it’s ridiculous,’” the model recently told People. “It was sort of seeing myself through their eyes and just celebrating things like my butt. Things I just would never want to focus on in my life. Being 55 and saying ‘Wait a minute, women over 50 are not done.’”

We love the healthy bond between this mom and her daughters. Best of luck in college, Rowan!

