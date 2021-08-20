Bindi Irwin Posts Adorable New Photos of Her Baby Girl’s Major Milestone

After a brief social media break earlier this summer, Bindi Irwin is sharing that daughter Grace Warrior just crossed a new milestone: baby’s first teeth! The wildlife guru shared an adorable carousel of new Instagram photos featuring the pair spending time at her late father Steve Irwin’s Wildlife Reserve. Despite the teething, Grace Warrior is all smiles (such a happy baby!) as she’s wrapped in her mama’s arms. The photo was captured by Bindi’s hubby and Grace’s dad, Chandler Powell.

“Time on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve is incredibly special. While we’ve been here our beautiful girl has started to show teething signs. Early mornings and not much sleep for any of us.” Bindi wrote in the caption, adding. “However, this little sunbeam smile makes it all worth it.”

It was just a few months ago that Bindi, who turned 23 in July, enjoyed another first: dining out as a family of three. She shared a photo of the event in which she and Powell posed arm-in-arm grinning amid lush greenery. Grace Warrior is presumably sleeping in her stroller.

And in May, Bindi marked yet another tradition — her first Mother’s Day — which was slightly bittersweet. Her Mother’s Day message on Instagram included an image into which her father was edited, writing, “I wish we could all be together.” Still, she clearly relished celebrating the moment, adding, “To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description.” We know this baby girl will grow up knowing her grandfather is with her in spirit.

Bindi and Powell welcomed their daughter on March 25, 2021 — the same day as their first wedding anniversary — and we can’t wait to watch this sweet family celebrate milestones for years to come.