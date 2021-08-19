Shawn Johnson East Says She ‘Might Be Done Having Babies’

Shawn Johnson East is sharing more details about her life as a mom of two — and revealing a clue about her future! The Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast and her NFL long snapper husband, Andrew East, welcomed son Jett James last month (they’re also parents to daughter Drew Hazel, almost 2), and they’ve been sharing the sweetest snippets of their life with fans while also enjoying some much-deserved private bonding time. But Johnson East took to social media and invited fans to ask for updates — and she didn’t hold back. In fact, she shared that their family of four might be complete!

“I’ve been MIA haha have 10 minutes. What updates do you want,” she said in an Instagram Stories Q&A. Fans, not surprisingly, were quick to respond, asking about everything from how she’s healing from her c-section to how Drew’s liking her baby brother to how breastfeeding is going.

But it was her totally honest and long-ranging answer to the question, “How are you feeling and doing?!” that made us really take notice because while the new mama is clearly feeling some new-baby bliss, she’s also completely open about the hard stuff, too — and in her openness, she also laughingly revealed that two babies may be enough.

“I love all these questions because I feel like you guys are moms,” she said before adding, “I do just want to say, it’s normal for a new mom, for you not to be feeling okay. I definitely have all of my ups and downs — there’s so many hormones, so many changes… I’ve had my massive crying hysterical meltdowns just of being overwhelmed. And it’s an isolating feeling, being a new mom, especially nursing because you’re away so much and trying to transition with a baby and show them both love, and still trying to feel like a wife and not just a mom and prioritizing your relationship with your husband…” Indeed, there’s a lot, and Johnson East just nailed it.

But, she continued, “…I am doing good, I’m doing very good. I feel like I’m doing better than I did with Drew, just in managing all of it, but there’s definitely hard days. But, I will say, Jett is amazing, and I love having two babies. I feel like I might be done having babies — right now, just being in this phase — but it’s going really well, and overall, we’re making progress.”

Baby Jett is barely a month old, so we’re not surprised to hear that Johnson East isn’t already thinking about adding to her family again. And she did say it with a laugh. We can’t say we’d be mad about another East baby, but for now, we’re just loving all of these glimpses of the East family of four.

