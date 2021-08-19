Meghan Markle & Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Stretch Mark Oil Got An All-Natural Upgrade & It’s Just $15 on Amazon

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
What do Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian have in common? According to InStyle, these two celebs can’t get enough of Bio-Oil, which also happens to be a TikTok favorite too. This miracle-working oil is not only effective at reducing the appearance of scars or pregnancy stretch marks, but it’s also a great moisturizer for the skin. And now, it got even better because the brand reformulated it so it’s completely natural.

The all-natural formula is made with nourishing plant oils—including jojoba, rosehip, and vitamin E—which are great for anti-inflammatory purposes. It doesn’t have any added fragrance, so it’s ideal for those with sensitive skin. Whether you’re looking to even out skin tone, reduce the appearance of scars, or target dry patches of skin, this do-it-all formula has your back.

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil (Natural) for Scars and Stretchmarks with Organic Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E, $15.29 on Amazon.com

And best of all, it’s just $15 on Amazon! You can shop it in two larger sizes, which are just a tad more expensive. No, skincare doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg to work well.

