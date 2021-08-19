If you’ve ever doubted that you’re living your best pregnant life — or best life, period — refer to supermodel mom Ashley Graham. Since revealing that she’s pregnant with baby #2 last month, she’s delivered the most epic baby-bump photos on Instagram, and her latest slideshow does not disappoint. In it, Graham rocks a semi-sheer cloud-print mini dress over a matching string bikini, with a blue bucket hat (so on-trend right now) and even cloud-covered Crocs.

In several pics, Graham sheds her dress and gives fans a close-up view of her belly wrapped in beaded chains, eliciting comments from fans and friends, including supermodel Christy Turlington who wrote, “Heaven.”

Graham originally stunned us with her July baby bump reveal, writing on Instagram, “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.” She then channeled ‘Earth Mother’ vibes in a follow-up image, both shot by her hubby, professional photographer Justin Ervin. The two are parents to son Isaac, born January 2020.

The model has also dressed up as a sassy cowgirl and in Steve’s signature outfit from the hit children’s television show Blue’s Clues. See? Mama is having some fun! Being pregnant is a special time for a family, and although you don’t necessarily have to strike a pose, Graham is no doubt an inspiration.

