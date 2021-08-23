Lovevery’s Montessori-Inspired Toys Are Now Exclusively At Target & We Want Everything!

Just when we thought we had everything we needed from Target, it looks like we’re all going to be spending even more time by the Lovevery aisle. Check out the selection of Lovevery products at Target online now with more to come soon! Online availability depends on your zip code, so make sure to enter your zip code to see if you can get it delivered to your door.

Lovevery’s stage-based play essentials are shoppable online , with certain products available in-store only. To find the nearest location where the exclusive Lovevery collection is available, follow the store locator link here.

Lovevery for Target includes brand new standalone Playthings, as well as familiar favorites like The Play Gym and The Block Set . Suitable for kids ages 0-4, there are also play-to-learn essentials serving ages 0 to 18 months, like the Wooden Stacking Stones, Montessori Rolling Rattle, Hide & Find Drop Box. The best part is that many items from the collection are under $25!

The brand’s mission is to give families a support system for a brighter future. So, not only can families get the physical play products, but also each new play essential includes free access to content that helps families make the most of playtime. You’ll find a Digital Play Guide, weekly stage-based emails, developmental tips, activities and play ideas, and expert tutorials and videos.

Lovevery, the brand behind the toys that parents love because they’re great for developing brains and little ones love because they’re colorful and fun, is now available at Target ! These award-winning Montessori-inspired toys are designed by academics and experts so they’re ideal for learning, but they’re also beautifully crafted made of sustainable, organic and natural materials that you’ll actually want to display in the living room. Now that they’ve got this exclusive collection at Target, Lovevery is even more accessible to families across the country!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Lovevery The Play Gym



Image: Lovery.

No baby’s play setup is complete without Lovevery’s hero product: The Play Gym. Not only is it so chic that it basically doubles as home decor, it super smart. Through 24 baby-tested activities and seven adorable accessories, it evolves with your baby for stage-based developmental growth.

Lovevery The Play Gym $140.99 Buy now Sign Up

Block Set

Image: Lovevery.

This next-level block set, which includes 70 colorful pieces, is sure to keep them learning and having fun for hours. It comes with a stage-based activity guide full of STEM-based learning.

Lovevery The Block Set - 70pc $90.99 Buy now Sign Up

Drip Drop Cups

Lovevery.

These stacking cups come in a set of 12 and are perfect for little ones age 10 months and up who are ready to stack, pour and nest. They’ll discover what fits into what while building logic and balance skills. Made with baby-safe plastics and includes a free Digital Play Guide and access to expert play tips.

Drip Drop Cups $15.99 Buy now Sign Up

Organic Montessori Ball Baby Toy