Pusheen Has the Purrfect Advent Calendar for Your Kid & It’s Selling Out Fast

While the holidays are all about family and fun, you don’t need to tell us that the lead-up to the most wonderful time of the year can be hectic and stressful. With so many gifts to buy and family members to satisfy, it’s no wonder we’re already planning for the holiday season. Among some of our favorite products to shop for are advent calendars, and this Pusheen Advent Calendar will definitely be at the top of your kid’s wishlist. And it looks like we’re not the only ones wanting it for our kid — people are buying them up on Amazon so fast!

Related story This New Pusheen Card Game Is Almost Too Cute to Play With

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Amazon Amazon.

This adorable little advent calendar isn’t like the others. It’s totally unique, featuring a mini plush Pusheen and all their friends in a serene holiday setting. The 12 x 18 x 3.7 inch size ensures that this won’t just be a fun advent calendar for your little one to open up each day leading up to Christmas, it can also double as a precious decoration around your home. The plush figures are so soft and rest perfectly in the palm of your hand. And the backdrop displays the essence of the holidays.

GUND Pusheen Holiday Advent Calendar Surprise Plush $99.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

This serene little setup includes a cartoon backdrop where doors open up to each new hidden plush. Each day you unlock a new cuddly toy; you and your child can set up the scene just like the image above! Note, this advent calendar is best for children above the age of 3, but will make any little one light up as the buildup to Christmas begins. Don’t wait — order yours today before it’s gone forever!

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

